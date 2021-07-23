The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) Has Gained 3.62% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)’s traded shares were 4.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 83.02% or $4.04. The 52-week high for the NWHM share is $6.94, that puts it up 22.02 from that peak though still a striking 61.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.43. The company’s market capitalization is $89.67M, and the average trade volume was 43.52K shares over the past three months.

The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NWHM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) trade information

The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) registered a 83.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 83.02% in intraday trading to $8.90 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.02%, and it has moved by -17.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.25, which implies a decrease of -69.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.25 and $5.25 respectively. As a result, NWHM is trading at a premium of 41.01% off the target high and 41.01% off the low.

The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.20% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.50%. While earnings are projected to return -338.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

NWHM Dividends

The New Home Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)’s Major holders

The New Home Company Inc. insiders own 23.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.72%, with the float percentage being 77.75%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.58 million shares (or 8.76% of all shares), a total value of $8.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.02 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 5.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $1.19 million.