The Current Price For Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.64% or -$1.02. The 52-week high for the SOHU share is $25.71, that puts it down -22.55 from that peak though still a striking 51.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.10. The company’s market capitalization is $899.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 388.55K shares over the past three months.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SOHU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) trade information

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) registered a -4.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.64% in intraday trading to $20.98 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.17%, and it has moved by 28.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 107.16%. The short interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is 0.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.67, which implies an increase of 3.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, SOHU is trading at a discount of -14.39% off the target high and 9.44% off the low.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sohu.com Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) shares have gone up 24.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 146.43% against 9.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $178.8 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.60%. While earnings are projected to return 65.10% in 2021.

SOHU Dividends

Sohu.com Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s Major holders

Sohu.com Limited insiders own 27.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.57%, with the float percentage being 63.27%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.53 million shares (or 8.99% of all shares), a total value of $55.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.36 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 6.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 2.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $6.76 million.