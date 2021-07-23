The $4.37 Is The Price At Which Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares were 1.56 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.58% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the FSM share is $9.85, that puts it down -125.4 from that peak though still a striking 1.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.29. The company’s market capitalization is $822.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.48 million shares over the past three months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FSM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) registered a -1.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.58% in intraday trading to $4.37 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.62%, and it has moved by -22.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.12%. The short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 14.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.49, which implies an increase of 32.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.71 and $7.85 respectively. As a result, FSM is trading at a discount of -79.63% off the target high and -7.78% off the low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares have gone down -39.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 229.41% against 31.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63 million by the end of Mar 2018.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.75%. While earnings are projected to return 161.50% in 2021.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.54%, with the float percentage being 37.90%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.58 million shares (or 10.57% of all shares), a total value of $126.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.11 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 9.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.84 million, or about 4.77% of the stock, which is worth about $61.41 million.