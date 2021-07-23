The $19.46 Value Of Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX: COHN) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.67% or -$1.17. The 52-week high for the COHN share is $52.70, that puts it down -170.81 from that peak though still a striking 43.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.97. The company’s market capitalization is $26.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 446.74K shares over the past three months.

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) trade information

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) registered a -5.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.67% in intraday trading to $19.46 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.42%, and it has moved by 5.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.53%. The short interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) is 25630.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.00, which implies an increase of 61.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, COHN is trading at a discount of -156.94% off the target high and -156.94% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.70%. While earnings are projected to return 254.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

COHN Dividends

Cohen & Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN)’s Major holders

Cohen & Company Inc. insiders own 37.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.93%, with the float percentage being 17.49%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 34600.0 shares (or 2.61% of all shares), a total value of $0.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33125.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 25100.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8116.0, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.