Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 32.27% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s traded shares were 1.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.57% or $1.18. The 52-week high for the SYF share is $50.96, that puts it down -8.22 from that peak though still a striking 53.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.90. The company’s market capitalization is $27.27B, and the average trade volume was 5.68 million shares over the past three months.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SYF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

Synchrony Financial (SYF) registered a 2.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.57% in intraday trading to $47.09 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.79%, and it has moved by -4.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.31%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.28, which implies an increase of 16.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, SYF is trading at a discount of -33.79% off the target high and -4.06% off the low.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synchrony Financial has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares have gone up 20.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 169.60% against 16.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,216.70% this quarter and then jump 115.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.46 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.62 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.61 billion and $3.46 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.40% and then jump by 4.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.00%. While earnings are projected to return -59.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.05% per annum.

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Synchrony Financial is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders

Synchrony Financial insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.86%, with the float percentage being 99.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,008 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 63.18 million shares (or 10.86% of all shares), a total value of $2.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.74 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 22.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $895.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.65 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $636.36 million.