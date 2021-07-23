Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) Rose 80.86% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 143.70% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s traded shares were 2.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.01% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the SCKT share is $35.00, that puts it down -503.45 from that peak though still a striking 80.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $42.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 68650.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 116.60K shares over the past three months.

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) trade information

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) registered a -3.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.01% in intraday trading to $5.80 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.40%, and it has moved by -4.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 297.26%. The short interest in Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.75, which implies an increase of 25.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.75 and $7.75 respectively. As a result, SCKT is trading at a discount of -33.62% off the target high and -33.62% off the low.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.19 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.14 million by the end of Sep 2018.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.50%.

SCKT Dividends

Socket Mobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s Major holders

Socket Mobile Inc. insiders own 19.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.68%, with the float percentage being 5.82%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 66300.0 shares (or 0.93% of all shares), a total value of $0.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60356.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 60356.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46760.0, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.