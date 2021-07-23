Should China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Revive After A -450.53% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.40% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the CLEU share is $10.46, that puts it down -450.53 from that peak though still a striking -10.53% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.10. The company’s market capitalization is $27.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 811.19K shares over the past three months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) registered a -11.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.40% in intraday trading to $1.90 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.96%, and it has moved by -29.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.38%. The short interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 135.80% in 2021.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited insiders own 29.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.40%, with the float percentage being 1.98%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 45904.0 shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35084.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.