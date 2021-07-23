salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) Is Likely To Grow By 11.65% Or More

During the recent session, salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s traded shares were 1.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $247.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.36% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the CRM share is $284.50, that puts it down -15.01 from that peak though still a striking 25.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $184.38. The company’s market capitalization is $229.09B, and the average trade volume was 6.10 million shares over the past three months.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CRM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 47 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 35 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.36% in intraday trading to $247.38 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.50%, and it has moved by 2.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.78%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $280.00, which implies an increase of 11.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $200.00 and $320.00 respectively. As a result, CRM is trading at a discount of -29.36% off the target high and 19.15% off the low.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that salesforce.com inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. salesforce.com inc. (CRM) shares have gone up 11.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.76% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.80% this quarter and then drop -52.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.24 billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.65 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 129.30%. While earnings are projected to return -22.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.10% per annum.

CRM Dividends

salesforce.com inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

salesforce.com inc. insiders own 3.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.23%, with the float percentage being 82.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,706 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 70.91 million shares (or 7.66% of all shares), a total value of $15.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.78 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 24.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.21 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.79 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $3.98 billion.