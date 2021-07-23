Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS)

During the last session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares were 4.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.66% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the VIPS share is $46.00, that puts it down -155.13 from that peak though still a striking 17.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.86. The company’s market capitalization is $13.12B, and the average trade volume was 11.84 million shares over the past three months.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VIPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) registered a -0.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.66% in intraday trading to $18.03 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.34%, and it has moved by 2.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.14%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $225.68, which implies an increase of 92.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $144.12 and $351.47 respectively. As a result, VIPS is trading at a discount of -1849.36% off the target high and -699.33% off the low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vipshop Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares have gone down -39.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.58% against -18.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.60% this quarter and then jump 9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.6 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.15 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.6 billion and $3.56 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.70% and then jump by 16.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.50%. While earnings are projected to return 45.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.95% per annum.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 17 and August 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Vipshop Holdings Limited insiders own 7.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.83%, with the float percentage being 61.60%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 609 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.69 million shares (or 3.56% of all shares), a total value of $647.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.77 million shares, is of Credit Suisse AG’s that is approximately 3.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $590.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 5.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $179.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.37 million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $124.16 million.