Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF)’s Stock Is Up 45.54%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s traded shares were 3.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.08% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the RF share is $23.81, that puts it down -24.2 from that peak though still a striking 45.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.44. The company’s market capitalization is $18.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.36 million shares over the past three months.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RF has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) trade information

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) registered a 1.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.08% in intraday trading to $19.17 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.90%, and it has moved by -4.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 75.56%. The short interest in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is 16.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.21, which implies an increase of 17.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, RF is trading at a discount of -46.06% off the target high and 6.1% off the low.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Regions Financial Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) shares have gone up 6.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 106.73% against 23.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 304.00% this quarter and then drop -3.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.55 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.54 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.30%. While earnings are projected to return -31.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 44.80% per annum.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Regions Financial Corporation is 0.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.01%.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

Regions Financial Corporation insiders own 0.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.02%, with the float percentage being 76.37%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,063 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 113.67 million shares (or 11.82% of all shares), a total value of $2.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.71 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 27.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $560.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.57 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $445.61 million.