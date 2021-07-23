One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON)

During the last session, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.83% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the RCON share is $17.50, that puts it down -410.2 from that peak though still a striking 78.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $89.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.00 million shares over the past three months.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. RCON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) registered a -2.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.83% in intraday trading to $3.43 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.87%, and it has moved by -16.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 152.21%. The short interest in Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 65.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, RCON is trading at a discount of -191.55% off the target high and -191.55% off the low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.60%. While earnings are projected to return 35.80% in 2021.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Recon Technology Ltd. insiders own 9.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.95%, with the float percentage being 2.16%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 49021.0 shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25644.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 16084.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4894.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $59168.0.