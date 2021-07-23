Now Is A Good Time To Buy Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN)

During the recent session, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s traded shares were 1.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the LUMN share is $16.60, that puts it down -32.27 from that peak though still a striking 32.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.51. The company’s market capitalization is $14.49B, and the average trade volume was 8.59 million shares over the past three months.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.60. LUMN has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.67% in intraday trading to $12.55 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.46%, and it has moved by -9.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.62%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.01, which implies a decrease of -13.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, LUMN is trading at a discount of -19.52% off the target high and 44.22% off the low.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lumen Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) shares have gone up 13.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.60% against 10.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.99 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.97 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.20%. While earnings are projected to return 76.80% in 2021, the next five years will return -4.10% per annum.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lumen Technologies Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Lumen Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.22%, with the float percentage being 76.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 971 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 124.89 million shares (or 11.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.67 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97.26 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.3 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 30.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $412.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.64 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $328.92 million.