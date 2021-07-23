NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO): Can A Stock Thatâ€™s Up 682.59% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s traded shares were 61.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.89% or $3.93. The 52-week high for the NURO share is $38.67, that puts it down -56.37 from that peak though still a striking 94.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.39. The company’s market capitalization is $94.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 46.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.01 million shares over the past three months.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NURO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) registered a 18.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.89% in intraday trading to $24.73 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 663.27%, and it has moved by 629.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1112.25%. The short interest in NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) is 42680.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.00, which implies an increase of 50.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, NURO is trading at a discount of -102.18% off the target high and -102.18% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 74.30%. While earnings are projected to return 82.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

NURO Dividends

NeuroMetrix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)â€™s Major holders

NeuroMetrix Inc. insiders own 0.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.46%, with the float percentage being 22.65%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 97663.0 shares (or 2.57% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66234.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 66234.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21273.0, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $63819.0.