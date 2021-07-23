NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Have Dropped -38.29% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.14% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the NRBO share is $8.14, that puts it down -151.23 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.70. The company’s market capitalization is $72.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.43 million shares over the past three months.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NRBO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) registered a -4.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.14% in intraday trading to $3.24 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.25%, and it has moved by 9.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.25%. The short interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 79.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, NRBO is trading at a discount of -393.83% off the target high and -393.83% off the low.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) shares have gone down -35.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.79% against 8.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.70%. While earnings are projected to return 55.10% in 2021.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 38.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.64%, with the float percentage being 64.36%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 3.07% of all shares), a total value of $3.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82907.0, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.