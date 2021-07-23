NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES)’s Stock Is Up 20.99% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the recent session, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $105.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.46% or -$7.27. The 52-week high for the NTES share is $134.33, that puts it down -27.59 from that peak though still a striking 21.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $82.93. The company’s market capitalization is $77.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NTES has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 29 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

NetEase Inc. (NTES) registered a -6.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.46% in intraday trading to $105.28 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.63%, and it has moved by 6.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.99%. The short interest in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is 6.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $869.98, which implies an increase of 87.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $494.32 and $1036.75 respectively. As a result, NTES is trading at a discount of -884.75% off the target high and -369.53% off the low.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NetEase Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares have gone down -3.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.71% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.30% this quarter and then jump 19.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.17 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.46 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.78 billion and $2.87 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.80% and then jump by 20.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.40%. While earnings are projected to return -11.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.86% per annum.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NetEase Inc. is 0.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.17%.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

NetEase Inc. insiders own 1.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.59%, with the float percentage being 39.10%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 865 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.43 million shares (or 3.49% of all shares), a total value of $2.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.3 million shares, is of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s that is approximately 2.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.89 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 5.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $585.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.05 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $580.13 million.