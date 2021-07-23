Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) On Thursday – Up 46.72 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s traded shares were 87.54 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 51.66% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the MDGS share is $4.19, that puts it down -82.97 from that peak though still a striking 46.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $35.90M, and the average trade volume was 346.50K shares over the past three months.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) registered a 51.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 51.66% in intraday trading to $2.29 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.66%, and it has moved by -11.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $120.00, which implies an increase of 98.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, MDGS is trading at a discount of -5140.17% off the target high and -5140.17% off the low.

MDGS Dividends

Medigus Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Medigus Ltd. insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.17%, with the float percentage being 3.23%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 95880.0 shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56563.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7664.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13258.0 market value.