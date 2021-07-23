Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE: DIS) -4.90% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares were 1.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $175.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.03% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the DIS share is $203.02, that puts it down -15.89 from that peak though still a striking 35.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $113.37. The company’s market capitalization is $326.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.88 million shares over the past three months.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) registered a 0.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.03% in intraday trading to $175.18 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.90%, and it has moved by 0.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.13%. The short interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is 21.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $207.25, which implies an increase of 15.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $147.00 and $230.00 respectively. As a result, DIS is trading at a discount of -31.29% off the target high and 16.09% off the low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Walt Disney Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares have gone up 2.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.35% against 21.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 612.50% this quarter and then jump 440.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.81 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.14 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.30%. While earnings are projected to return -125.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 50.50% per annum.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

The Walt Disney Company insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.68%, with the float percentage being 66.76%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,025 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 135.73 million shares (or 7.47% of all shares), a total value of $25.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 116.51 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 51.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.44 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.17 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $6.86 billion.