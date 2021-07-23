Is Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) Still A Buy After A -1.16% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$1.07. The 52-week high for the TAP share is $61.48, that puts it down -24.5 from that peak though still a striking 34.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.11. The company’s market capitalization is $11.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 million shares over the past three months.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TAP has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) trade information

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.13% in intraday trading to $49.38 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.16%, and it has moved by -8.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.92%. The short interest in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) is 15.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.62, which implies an increase of 14.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $74.00 respectively. As a result, TAP is trading at a discount of -49.86% off the target high and 23.05% off the low.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Molson Coors Beverage Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) shares have gone down -0.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.28% against 28.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.20% this quarter and then jump 4.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.81 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.97 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.45 billion and $2.75 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.50% and then jump by 8.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.50%. While earnings are projected to return -492.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.94% per annum.

TAP Dividends

Molson Coors Beverage Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)’s Major holders

Molson Coors Beverage Company insiders own 11.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.23%, with the float percentage being 103.99%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 792 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 31.28 million shares (or 15.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.6 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $994.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 18.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $929.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.1 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $260.84 million.