Is Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Still A Buy After plugging 5.48% Last Week?

During the last session, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s traded shares were 7.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.30% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the BNGO share is $15.69, that puts it down -154.71 from that peak though still a striking 92.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.28 million shares over the past three months.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. BNGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) registered a -3.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.30% in intraday trading to $6.16 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.48%, and it has moved by -13.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 590.97%. The short interest in Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is 38.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 46.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, BNGO is trading at a discount of -127.27% off the target high and -62.34% off the low.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bionano Genomics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) shares have gone down -25.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.28% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.60% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 88.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.52 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.2 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.18 million and $2.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 197.80% and then jump by 91.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 80.20% in 2021.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 21 and June 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Bionano Genomics Inc. insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.86%, with the float percentage being 15.91%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.49 million shares (or 3.40% of all shares), a total value of $76.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $75.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.15 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $19.46 million.