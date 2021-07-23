How Will Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Look After It Jumps 0.49% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s traded shares were 13.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $90.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.11% or $1.0. The 52-week high for the ORCL share is $90.25, that puts it up 0.49 from that peak though still a striking 40.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.66. The company’s market capitalization is $249.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.33 million shares over the past three months.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. ORCL has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 19 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.97.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) registered a 1.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.11% in intraday trading to $90.69 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.16%, and it has moved by 15.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.92%. The short interest in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is 32.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $82.09, which implies a decrease of -10.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, ORCL is trading at a discount of -26.81% off the target high and 33.84% off the low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oracle Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares have gone up 48.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.64% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.30% this quarter and then jump 2.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.77 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.25 billion by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return 47.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.60% per annum.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 08 and September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Oracle Corporation is 1.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.55%.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

Oracle Corporation insiders own 41.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.00%, with the float percentage being 83.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,627 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 162.24 million shares (or 5.63% of all shares), a total value of $11.38 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 128.82 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 49.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.49 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.98 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $2.67 billion.