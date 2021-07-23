How Will ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) Look After It Drops -6.16% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s traded shares were 2.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.65% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the MT share is $33.96, that puts it down -6.16 from that peak though still a striking 66.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.71. The company’s market capitalization is $37.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.58 million shares over the past three months.

ArcelorMittal (MT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.62.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

ArcelorMittal (MT) registered a 0.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.65% in intraday trading to $31.99 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.02%, and it has moved by 9.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 176.59%. The short interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is 10.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.90, which implies an increase of 21.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $49.83 respectively. As a result, MT is trading at a discount of -55.77% off the target high and 3.09% off the low.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ArcelorMittal has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ArcelorMittal (MT) shares have gone up 37.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,484.42% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 973.30% this quarter and then jump 1,915.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.13 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.61 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.65 billion and $13.27 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 70.30% and then jump by 40.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.00%. While earnings are projected to return 73.50% in 2021.

MT Dividends

ArcelorMittal is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ArcelorMittal is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

ArcelorMittal insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.22%, with the float percentage being 5.22%. GQG Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.41 million shares (or 1.13% of all shares), a total value of $361.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.22 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $210.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ArcelorMittal (MT) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Appreciation Fd and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Appreciation Fd owns about 2.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $53.04 million.