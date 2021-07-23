How Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -11.35% YTD?

During the last session, Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s traded shares were 3.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.62% or $0.82. The 52-week high for the DTST share is $38.80, that puts it down -676.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $25.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) trade information

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) registered a 19.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.62% in intraday trading to $5.00 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.00%, and it has moved by -1.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.09%. The short interest in Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) is 65910.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.44 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 196.70% in 2021.

DTST Dividends

Data Storage Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s Major holders

Data Storage Corporation insiders own 57.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.