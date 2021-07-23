For Risk-Tolerant Investors, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s traded shares were 5.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $280.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.23% or $21.37. The 52-week high for the BNTX share is $261.77, that puts it up 6.84 from that peak though still a striking 80.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.10. The company’s market capitalization is $64.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.08 million shares over the past three months.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BNTX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $8.93.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

BioNTech SE (BNTX) registered a 8.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.23% in intraday trading to $280.98 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.09%, and it has moved by 18.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 169.73%. The short interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is 3.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $163.30, which implies a decrease of -72.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $91.40 and $210.01 respectively. As a result, BNTX is trading at a premium of 25.26% off the target high and 67.47% off the low.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioNTech SE has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares have gone up 166.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45,028.57% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,084.40% this quarter and then jump 917.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,412.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.84 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.85 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 107.10% in 2021.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

BioNTech SE insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.63%, with the float percentage being 13.79%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.74 million shares (or 2.79% of all shares), a total value of $735.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.82 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 2.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $526.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund owns about 2.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $248.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.9 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $207.19 million.