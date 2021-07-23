Following Its 52-Week Low, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH)’S Share Price Rose 49.49% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 10.06%

During the recent session, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.36% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the DRH share is $11.48, that puts it down -30.9 from that peak though still a striking 49.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. DRH has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) trade information

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) registered a -3.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.36% in intraday trading to $8.77 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.89%, and it has moved by -10.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.00%. The short interest in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is 8.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.37, which implies an increase of 15.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $11.50 respectively. As a result, DRH is trading at a discount of -31.13% off the target high and 8.78% off the low.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DiamondRock Hospitality Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) shares have gone up 2.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.57% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.30% this quarter and then jump 90.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $107.59 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $135.1 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.56 million and $50.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 320.90% and then jump by 169.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.00%. While earnings are projected to return -318.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -9.50% per annum.

DRH Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s Major holders

DiamondRock Hospitality Company insiders own 1.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.31%, with the float percentage being 110.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 324 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 41.41 million shares (or 19.70% of all shares), a total value of $426.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 15.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $332.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 14.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $135.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.27 million, or about 4.41% of the stock, which is worth about $95.44 million.