During The Past Six Months, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ: DGNS) Shares Took An -21.52% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)’s traded shares were 1.4 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.50% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the DGNS share is $14.62, that puts it down -46.49 from that peak though still a striking 1.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.80. The company’s market capitalization is $286.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 102.39K shares over the past three months.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) trade information

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (DGNS) registered a -0.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.50% in intraday trading to $9.98 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.10%, and it has moved by -3.28% in 30 days. The short interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) is 67000.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DGNS Dividends

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)’s Major holders

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.91%, with the float percentage being 68.91%. TOMS Capital Investment Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 4.96% of all shares), a total value of $14.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.25 million shares, is of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (DGNS) shares are ClearBridge Select Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ClearBridge Select Fund owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $3.71 million.