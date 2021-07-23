Does Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Still Look Attractive After A -2.32% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $100.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.07% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the RY share is $104.92, that puts it down -4.85 from that peak though still a striking 32.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.78. The company’s market capitalization is $146.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) trade information

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) registered a -0.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.07% in intraday trading to $100.07 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.32%, and it has moved by -2.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.78%. The short interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is 5.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $111.00, which implies an increase of 9.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $111.00 and $111.00 respectively. As a result, RY is trading at a discount of -10.92% off the target high and -10.92% off the low.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Royal Bank of Canada has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) shares have gone up 17.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.93% against 26.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.10% this quarter and then jump 11.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.05 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.26 billion by the end of Jul 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.12 billion and $7.86 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.80% and then jump by 5.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.10%. While earnings are projected to return -10.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.40% per annum.

RY Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 24 and August 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Royal Bank of Canada is 3.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.84%.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s Major holders

Royal Bank of Canada insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.23%, with the float percentage being 50.23%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 932 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 73.46 million shares (or 5.16% of all shares), a total value of $6.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66.19 million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 4.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.1 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 19.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.56 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.19 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $847.52 million.