Does LAIX Inc.’s (NYSE:LAIX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s traded shares were 1.24 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.12% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the LAIX share is $11.65, that puts it down -913.04 from that peak though still a striking -18.26% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.36. The company’s market capitalization is $72.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 766.89K shares over the past three months.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. LAIX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) registered a -19.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -19.12% in intraday trading to $1.15 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.40%, and it has moved by -8.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.03%. The short interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.28, which implies an increase of 86.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.28 and $8.28 respectively. As a result, LAIX is trading at a discount of -620.0% off the target high and -620.0% off the low.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.80% this quarter and then drop -126.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 31.40% in 2021.

LAIX Dividends

LAIX Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

LAIX Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.18%, with the float percentage being 25.18%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.7 million shares (or 12.30% of all shares), a total value of $9.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.29 million shares, is of IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP’s that is approximately 7.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.78 million.