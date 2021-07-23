Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) After A -3.40% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.07% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GPL share is $1.16, that puts it down -93.33 from that peak though still a striking 10.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $224.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GPL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) registered a 2.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.07% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.40%, and it has moved by -8.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.15%. The short interest in Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is 1.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.56, which implies an increase of 61.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.20 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, GPL is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -100.0% off the low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.36 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.8 million by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.3 million and $16.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.00% and then jump by 3.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 100.30% in 2021.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Great Panther Mining Limited insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.24%, with the float percentage being 22.47%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.32 million shares (or 6.01% of all shares), a total value of $18.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.25 million shares, is of Ruffer LLP’s that is approximately 3.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 18.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.73 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $5.95 million.