Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) On Thursday – Up 42.22% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s traded shares were 1.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.44% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CYCN share is $8.96, that puts it down -148.89 from that peak though still a striking 42.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.08. The company’s market capitalization is $144.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CYCN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) registered a -2.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.44% in intraday trading to $3.60 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.76%, and it has moved by -2.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.01%. The short interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is 1.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 10.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, CYCN is trading at a discount of -11.11% off the target high and -11.11% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 43.00% in 2021.

CYCN Dividends

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 17.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.32%, with the float percentage being 82.73%. Slate Path Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.2 million shares (or 15.33% of all shares), a total value of $17.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.73 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $1.83 million.