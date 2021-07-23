Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Received An 43.09% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares were 2.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.91% or -$1.57. The 52-week high for the CYH share is $17.04, that puts it down -19.33 from that peak though still a striking 73.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.73. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. CYH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) registered a -9.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.91% in intraday trading to $14.28 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.58%, and it has moved by -12.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 259.70%. The short interest in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 4.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.44, which implies a decrease of -6.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, CYH is trading at a discount of -47.06% off the target high and 57.98% off the low.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Community Health Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shares have gone up 43.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.11% against 22.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -101.20% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.94 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.04 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.10%. While earnings are projected to return 173.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.53% per annum.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Community Health Systems Inc. insiders own 5.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.58%, with the float percentage being 88.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.59 million shares (or 13.31% of all shares), a total value of $237.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.0 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $148.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund owns about 10.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.12 million, or about 6.14% of the stock, which is worth about $109.74 million.