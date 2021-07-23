Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s traded shares were 10.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.26% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the CCIV share is $64.86, that puts it down -183.23 from that peak though still a striking 58.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.60. The company’s market capitalization is $5.97B, and the average trade volume was 12.58 million shares over the past three months.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) trade information

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) registered a -2.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.26% in intraday trading to $22.90 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.26%, and it has moved by -2.22% in 30 days.

CCIV Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp IV is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Churchill Capital Corp IV insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.31%, with the float percentage being 9.31%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.26 million shares (or 2.54% of all shares), a total value of $121.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.73 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $63.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Tidal ETF Tr-SoFI 50 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF owns about 69746.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25733.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.74 million.