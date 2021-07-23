Can You Get A Quick Recovery From VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Given A -27.91% drop From High?

During the recent session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the VEON share is $2.20, that puts it down -27.91 from that peak though still a striking 30.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.98B, and the average trade volume was 8.92 million shares over the past three months.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. VEON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

VEON Ltd. (VEON) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.29% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.53%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.71%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.22, which implies an increase of 22.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.74 and $2.80 respectively. As a result, VEON is trading at a discount of -62.79% off the target high and -1.16% off the low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VEON Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares have gone down -2.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 310.00% against -2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.13 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.89 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.60% and then jump by 6.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return -156.20% in 2021.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for VEON Ltd. is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 16.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

VEON Ltd. insiders own 56.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.42%, with the float percentage being 60.61%. Exor Capital LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 74.05 million shares (or 4.23% of all shares), a total value of $131.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.73 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $84.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF owns about 9.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.15 million, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $5.67 million.