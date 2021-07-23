Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) Given A -91.18% drop From High?

During the last session, Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.80% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the MSN share is $2.60, that puts it down -91.18 from that peak though still a striking 51.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $30.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 251.38K shares over the past three months.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) trade information

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) registered a 8.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.80% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.85%, and it has moved by 12.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.83%. The short interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 72.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, MSN is trading at a discount of -267.65% off the target high and -267.65% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.60%. While earnings are projected to return 7.70% in 2021.

MSN Dividends

Emerson Radio Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN)’s Major holders

Emerson Radio Corp. insiders own 72.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.53%, with the float percentage being 20.07%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 4.37% of all shares), a total value of $0.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23944.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $35676.0.