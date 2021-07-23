Can Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 28.65% YTD?

During the recent session, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.49% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CSCW share is $2.67, that puts it down -200.0 from that peak though still a striking 59.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $83.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.40 million shares over the past three months.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) registered a -1.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.49% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.61%, and it has moved by -14.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.19%. The short interest in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is 1.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $120.00, which implies an increase of 99.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, CSCW is trading at a discount of -13383.15% off the target high and -13383.15% off the low.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) shares have gone up 2.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.18% against 10.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.10%. While earnings are projected to return 61.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CSCW Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. insiders own 26.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.76%, with the float percentage being 1.03%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $0.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 70094.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value.