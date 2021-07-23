Boom Or Bust: Where Does The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE: SAM) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $715.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.51% or -$232.27. The 52-week high for the SAM share is $1349.98, that puts it down -88.74 from that peak though still a striking 8.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $653.06. The company’s market capitalization is $11.71B, and the average trade volume was 220.89K shares over the past three months.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SAM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $6.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM) trade information

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) registered a -24.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -24.51% in intraday trading to $715.27 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.79%, and it has moved by -5.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1142.33, which implies an increase of 37.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $685.00 and $1500.00 respectively. As a result, SAM is trading at a discount of -109.71% off the target high and 4.23% off the low.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Boston Beer Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) shares have gone up 2.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.35% against 28.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.40% this quarter and then jump 28.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $665.25 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $693.4 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $452.14 million and $492.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.10% and then jump by 40.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 73.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.67% per annum.

SAM Dividends

The Boston Beer Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s Major holders

The Boston Beer Company Inc. insiders own 8.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.73%, with the float percentage being 97.02%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 559 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.35 million shares (or 13.35% of all shares), a total value of $1.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.34 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $593.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $308.7 million.