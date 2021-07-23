Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA): Can A Stock That’s Down -0.42% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.04% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the AXTA share is $34.20, that puts it down -17.89 from that peak though still a striking 30.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.25. The company’s market capitalization is $6.83B, and the average trade volume was 3.34 million shares over the past three months.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AXTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) registered a 2.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.04% in intraday trading to $29.01 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.15%, and it has moved by -9.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.24, which implies an increase of 24.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, AXTA is trading at a discount of -58.57% off the target high and -20.65% off the low.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) shares have gone up 0.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.14% against 26.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 420.00% this quarter and then drop -10.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.14 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.70%. While earnings are projected to return -51.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.70% per annum.

AXTA Dividends

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Major holders

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.82%, with the float percentage being 99.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 499 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.49 million shares (or 8.37% of all shares), a total value of $576.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $572.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $175.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.14 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $152.1 million.