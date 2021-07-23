Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Rose 48.54% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -13.24%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares were 3.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.12% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $18.98, that puts it down -163.25 from that peak though still a striking 48.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.76 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) registered a -4.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.12% in intraday trading to $7.21 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.77%, and it has moved by -19.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.39%. The short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 34.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.84, which implies a decrease of -5.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.96 and $9.92 respectively. As a result, ACB is trading at a discount of -37.59% off the target high and 31.21% off the low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aurora Cannabis Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares have gone down -35.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.59% against 17.50.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 20 and September 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.97%, with the float percentage being 19.00%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.51 million shares (or 2.78% of all shares), a total value of $51.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.46 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 5.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $17.08 million.