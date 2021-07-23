AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) On Thursday â€“ Up 40.61 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s traded shares were 1.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ASTS share is $25.37, that puts it down -116.47 from that peak though still a striking 40.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.96. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06B, and the average trade volume was 3.15 million shares over the past three months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $11.72 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.05%, and it has moved by 20.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 63.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, ASTS is trading at a discount of -198.63% off the target high and -147.44% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -923.60% in 2021.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)â€™s Major holders

AST SpaceMobile Inc. insiders own 25.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.94%, with the float percentage being 28.01%.