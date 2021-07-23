ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Has Been Rising 45.21% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s traded shares were 0.98 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.65% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the ASX share is $9.00, that puts it down -8.96 from that peak though still a striking 53.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.88. The company’s market capitalization is $19.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.41 million shares over the past three months.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ASX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) registered a -2.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.65% in intraday trading to $8.26 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.19%, and it has moved by 3.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.30%. The short interest in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is 7.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.64, which implies an increase of 14.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.09 and $11.89 respectively. As a result, ASX is trading at a discount of -43.95% off the target high and 14.16% off the low.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) shares have gone up 10.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.81% against 36.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.30% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.48 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.23 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.59 billion and $4.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.70% and then jump by 24.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 62.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.20% per annum.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.52%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.28%, with the float percentage being 5.28%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.42 million shares (or 1.21% of all shares), a total value of $203.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.74 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $82.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio owns about 1.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2.3 million.