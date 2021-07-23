After A -4.69% Drop In The Last Week, Does Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s traded shares were 6.92 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 56.30% or $11.22. The 52-week high for the VNE share is $30.71, that puts it up 1.41 from that peak though still a striking 69.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.56. The company’s market capitalization is $2.36B, and the average trade volume was 512.70K shares over the past three months.

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. VNE has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) trade information

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) registered a 56.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 56.30% in intraday trading to $31.15 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.69%, and it has moved by -10.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.42%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.03, which implies a decrease of -15.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $36.07 respectively. As a result, VNE is trading at a discount of -15.79% off the target high and 51.85% off the low.

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Veoneer Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veoneer Inc. (VNE) shares have gone down -27.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 36.20% against 38.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.70% this quarter and then jump 35.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $404.73 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $440.15 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -69.90%. While earnings are projected to return 0.70% in 2021.

VNE Dividends

Veoneer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Major holders

Veoneer Inc. insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.53%, with the float percentage being 63.82%. Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.02 million shares (or 7.18% of all shares), a total value of $196.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 million shares, is of Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s that is approximately 4.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $134.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veoneer Inc. (VNE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $11.85 million.