A Quick Glance At Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Stock: It Is up 67.25% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 29.55 Percent

During the last session, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.72% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TGB share is $2.67, that puts it down -56.14 from that peak though still a striking 67.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $506.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 million shares over the past three months.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TGB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) registered a -1.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.72% in intraday trading to $1.71 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.56%, and it has moved by -16.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 187.59%. The short interest in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) is 1.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.53, which implies an increase of 32.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.19 and $2.81 respectively. As a result, TGB is trading at a discount of -64.33% off the target high and -28.07% off the low.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Taseko Mines Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares have gone up 28.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 275.00% against 24.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -83.30% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.77 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.03 million by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $82.16 million and $78.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.70% and then drop by -3.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.70%. While earnings are projected to return 57.10% in 2021.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Taseko Mines Limited insiders own 3.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.45%, with the float percentage being 18.15%. Benefit Street Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.54 million shares (or 4.43% of all shares), a total value of $16.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.95 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF owns about 2.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $1.7 million.