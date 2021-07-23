A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), As It Continued To Fall -13.05% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.69% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the PHG share is $61.23, that puts it down -27.83 from that peak though still a striking 7.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.24. The company’s market capitalization is $43.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 852.67K shares over the past three months.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. PHG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) trade information

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) registered a 1.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.69% in intraday trading to $47.90 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.10%, and it has moved by -7.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.72%. The short interest in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.60, which implies an increase of 22.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.87 and $71.65 respectively. As a result, PHG is trading at a discount of -49.58% off the target high and -6.2% off the low.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Koninklijke Philips N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shares have gone down -14.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.88% against 17.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.40%. While earnings are projected to return 2.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.10% per annum.

PHG Dividends

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is 1.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s Major holders

Koninklijke Philips N.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.01%, with the float percentage being 8.01%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 424 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.71 million shares (or 2.58% of all shares), a total value of $1.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.51 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $428.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shares are FMI Large Cap Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that FMI Large Cap Fund owns about 2.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $28.36 million.