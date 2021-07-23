A -387.33% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)

During the last session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares were 15.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.80% or -$0.81. The 52-week high for the TAL share is $90.96, that puts it down -343.27 from that peak though still a striking 15.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.30. The company’s market capitalization is $14.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.07 million shares over the past three months.

TAL Education Group (TAL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TAL has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

TAL Education Group (TAL) registered a -3.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.80% in intraday trading to $20.52 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.47%, and it has moved by -9.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.80%. The short interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is 14.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.65, which implies an increase of 67.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, TAL is trading at a discount of -387.33% off the target high and -2.34% off the low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TAL Education Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TAL Education Group (TAL) shares have gone down -73.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 335.71% against 27.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -122.20% this quarter and then jump 175.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.64 billion by the end of Aug 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.10%. While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2021.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

TAL Education Group insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.57%, with the float percentage being 94.75%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 657 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 59.55 million shares (or 13.41% of all shares), a total value of $3.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.81 million shares, is of Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc’s that is approximately 13.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TAL Education Group (TAL) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 15.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.18 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.29 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $406.69 million.