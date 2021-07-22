Year-To-Date, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Price Has Increase 9.89%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares were 14.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.49% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the HAL share is $25.00, that puts it down -20.37 from that peak though still a striking 48.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.60. The company’s market capitalization is $19.06B, and the average trade volume was 8.99 million shares over the past three months.

Halliburton Company (HAL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. HAL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Halliburton Company (HAL) registered a 3.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.49% in intraday trading to $20.77 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.17%, and it has moved by -11.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.24, which implies an increase of 20.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, HAL is trading at a discount of -82.96% off the target high and 37.41% off the low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Halliburton Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Halliburton Company (HAL) shares have gone up 3.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.31% against 32.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 360.00% this quarter and then jump 145.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.74 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.91 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.80%. While earnings are projected to return -158.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 53.80% per annum.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Halliburton Company is 0.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.87 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Company insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.83%, with the float percentage being 79.07%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 952 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 99.6 million shares (or 11.20% of all shares), a total value of $2.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 71.2 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.53 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Halliburton Company (HAL) shares are American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 28.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $600.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.11 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $541.24 million.