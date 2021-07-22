Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.97% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the WHLM share is $14.21, that puts it down -192.39 from that peak though still a striking 52.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $26.85M, and the average trade volume was 923.99K shares over the past three months.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) trade information

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) registered a 4.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.97% in intraday trading to $4.86 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.84%, and it has moved by -7.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.91%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.40, which implies a decrease of -10.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.40 and $4.40 respectively. As a result, WHLM is trading at a premium of 9.47% off the target high and 9.47% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.10%. While earnings are projected to return -3.80% in 2021.

WHLM Dividends

Wilhelmina International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s Major holders

Wilhelmina International Inc. insiders own 23.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.32%, with the float percentage being 64.61%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17380.0 shares (or 0.34% of all shares), a total value of $90723.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 303.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1581.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 28508.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5968.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $31869.0.