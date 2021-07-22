What Will Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Be Like After It Drops -102.35% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s traded shares were 4.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.71% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the RCAT share is $7.75, that puts it down -102.35 from that peak though still a striking 85.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $89.58M, and the average trade volume was 2.99 million shares over the past three months.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) registered a -7.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.71% in intraday trading to $3.83 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.52%, and it has moved by 58.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 183.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 52.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, RCAT is trading at a discount of -108.88% off the target high and -108.88% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 99.40% in 2021.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

Red Cat Holdings Inc. insiders own 67.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.78%, with the float percentage being 5.54%. Plumb Balanced Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.82% of all shares), a total value of $0.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 85000.0 shares, is of Plumb Equity Fund’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.