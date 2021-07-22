What Will JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) Be Like After It Jumps -297.88% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.67% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the JAN share is $31.83, that puts it down -297.88 from that peak though still a striking 59.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $21.60M, and the average trade volume was 576.64K shares over the past three months.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

JanOne Inc. (JAN) registered a 6.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.67% in intraday trading to $8.00 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.63%, and it has moved by -11.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 110.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 60.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, JAN is trading at a discount of -150.0% off the target high and -150.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.50%. While earnings are projected to return 32.40% in 2021.

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

JanOne Inc. insiders own 29.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.43%, with the float percentage being 24.64%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 31969.0 shares (or 1.13% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23803.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JanOne Inc. (JAN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 23803.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13288.0, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $91554.0.