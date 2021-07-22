What To Expect As Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) Delivers An 33.55% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s traded shares were 3.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.21% or $1.47. The 52-week high for the XAIR share is $7.36, that puts it up 12.38 from that peak though still a striking 45.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.62. The company’s market capitalization is $192.44M, and the average trade volume was 481.26K shares over the past three months.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. XAIR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) trade information

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) registered a 21.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.21% in intraday trading to $8.40 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.66%, and it has moved by 64.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 35.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, XAIR is trading at a discount of -102.38% off the target high and -7.14% off the low.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Beyond Air Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) shares have gone up 33.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.62% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.50% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 147.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $260k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $360k by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.90%. While earnings are projected to return 28.60% in 2021.

XAIR Dividends

Beyond Air Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s Major holders

Beyond Air Inc. insiders own 16.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.20%, with the float percentage being 25.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.75 million shares (or 3.44% of all shares), a total value of $4.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $1.63 million.