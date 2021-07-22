What Should You Do With Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $149.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.77% or $10.79. The 52-week high for the QDEL share is $306.72, that puts it down -104.92 from that peak though still a striking 30.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $103.31. The company’s market capitalization is $5.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 871.22K shares over the past three months.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. QDEL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.93.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) registered a 7.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.77% in intraday trading to $149.68 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.64%, and it has moved by 24.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.27%. The short interest in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is 5.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $133.20, which implies a decrease of -12.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $219.00 respectively. As a result, QDEL is trading at a discount of -46.31% off the target high and 46.55% off the low.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quidel Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quidel Corporation (QDEL) shares have gone down -34.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.20% against 17.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.80% this quarter and then drop -63.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $226.74 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $244.41 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 154.30%. While earnings are projected to return 971.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.20% per annum.

QDEL Dividends

Quidel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s Major holders

Quidel Corporation insiders own 11.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.74%, with the float percentage being 98.49%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 505 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.43 million shares (or 15.10% of all shares), a total value of $821.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $484.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quidel Corporation (QDEL) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $204.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $146.03 million.