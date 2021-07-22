What Should You Do With Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.58% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the KOPN share is $13.62, that puts it down -86.32 from that peak though still a striking 83.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $686.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.62 million shares over the past three months.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. KOPN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) registered a 4.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.58% in intraday trading to $7.31 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.10%, and it has moved by -13.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 282.72%. The short interest in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) is 4.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 39.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, KOPN is trading at a discount of -64.16% off the target high and -64.16% off the low.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kopin Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) shares have gone up 98.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.00% against 20.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.16 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.5 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.81 million and $9.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.60% and then jump by 20.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.40%. While earnings are projected to return 85.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Kopin Corporation insiders own 15.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.31%, with the float percentage being 21.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.04 million shares (or 3.33% of all shares), a total value of $31.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.31 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 2.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kopin Corporation (KOPN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF owns about 2.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.92 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $20.1 million.